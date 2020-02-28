Late Notices
Neva M. Dittmar
AGENCY, Mo. Neva Marie (Lamb) Dittmar, 92, of Agency, passed away Feb. 27, 2020.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton.
Funeral services: 10a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the church.
Burial: Agency Cemetery.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.
Jaimen I. Jones
Jaimen Izel Jones, 27, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Harold D. Moore
Harold Doyle Moore, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 27, 2020.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.
Irene Neibling
HIGHLAND, Kan. Irene Neibling, 95, Highland, died Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Hiawatha.
Services: pending, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Highland.
Robert Simerly
SAVANNAH, Mo. Robert "Bobbie" Simerly, 82, formerly of Oregon and Forest City, Misssouri, passed away Feb. 26, 2020.
Memorial service: 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
Family visitation: 6 to 7 p.m., prior to services.
Online condolences and full obituary at:
www.chamberlainfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.