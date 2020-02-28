Late Notices

Neva M. Dittmar

AGENCY, Mo. Neva Marie (Lamb) Dittmar, 92, of Agency, passed away Feb. 27, 2020.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton.

Funeral services: 10a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the church.

Burial: Agency Cemetery.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.

Jaimen I. Jones

Jaimen Izel Jones, 27, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Harold D. Moore

Harold Doyle Moore, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 27, 2020.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Funeral: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Irene Neibling

HIGHLAND, Kan. Irene Neibling, 95, Highland, died Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Hiawatha.

Services: pending, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Highland.

Robert Simerly

SAVANNAH, Mo. Robert "Bobbie" Simerly, 82, formerly of Oregon and Forest City, Misssouri, passed away Feb. 26, 2020.

Memorial service: 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Family visitation: 6 to 7 p.m., prior to services.

Online condolences and full obituary at:

www.chamberlainfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.