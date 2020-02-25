Late Notices

Randy E. Arvin Sr.

LATHROP, Mo. Randy Earl Arvin Sr., 59, Lathrop, passed away Feb. 23, 2020.

He was born July 9, 1960, in Birch Tree, Missouri.

Services: 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation: 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.

Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Gena G. Fisher

KIDDER, Mo. Gena Gail Fisher, 59, Kidder, passed Feb. 22, 2020.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Memorial Service: 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Kidder Baptist Church.

Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. one hour prior to the service. at the church.

Donations may be made to: The Hope Lodge, Kansas City, Missouri.

www.bramfuneralservices.com

Harvey A. Roberson

BETHANY, Mo. Harvey Allen H.A. Roberson, 87, Bethany, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, under the direction of the Roberson and Polley Families.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening, at the funeral home where friends may call any time after 11 a.m. Friday.

A private family burial will follow the service in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to: Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund and/or Miriam Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Colleen Roberts

EDGERTON, Mo. Colleen Roberts, 76, of Edgerton, passed away Feb. 23, 2020.

Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Rosary: 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, all at St. Anns Catholic Church, Plattsburg.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

John White

KING CITY, Mo. John White, 75, King City, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the First Christian Church, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Burial, with military rites, will follow in King City Cemetery, King City.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.