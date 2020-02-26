Late Notices

Jane Buesing

MARYVILLE, Mo. Jane Greeley Buesing, 87, of Maryville, and formerly of the Burlington Junction, Missouri area, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at a nursing home in Maryville.

Arrangements: pending, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Jack D. DeVault

Jack Dale DeVault, 66, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Cozumel, Mexico.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Jackie L. Robinson

PRINCETON, Mo. Jackie Lee Robinson, 80, Princeton, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the New Hope Baptist Church, Princeton, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.

Burial will follow in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the church.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, in care of Roberson Funeral Home.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.