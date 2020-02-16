Late Notices

Norma Hiett

BRAYMER, Mo. Norma Hiett, 88, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Survivors: sons, Curt Shonk (Karen) Breckenridge, Missouri, and Greg Shonk (Anna) Exeter, California; daughters, Teresa Orr (Mark) Littleton, Colorado, and Cindy Shonk of Silverthorne, Colorado.

Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Braymer Baptist Church.

Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, Braymer Baptist Church.

Burial: Van Voorhis Cemetery, Hindsboro, Illinois.

Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Rob Meers

Rob Meers, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory

Jerry C. Scott

MARYVILLE, Mo. Mr. Jerry C. Scott, 77, of Maryville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Services are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.