Late Notices

Robert L. Coats

SAVANNAH, Mo. Robert Bob Levi Coats, 76, of Savannah, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home in Savannah.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Savannah.

Memorials are suggested to: First Baptist Church.

Breit-Hawkins Funeral, Savannah Home, is in charge of local arrangements.

Carl C. Conard

COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. Carl C. Conard 82, of Country Club, passed away Feb. 15, 2020.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m.

Celebration of life at 3 p.m. Saturday Feb. 22, 2020, at the Rupp Chapel.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Erma J. Hargis

Erma Jean (Maag) Hargis, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Rodney Hendrix

SAVANNAH, Mo. Rodney Hendrix, 66, Savannah, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

John D. Miller

SMITHVILLE, Mo. John Donald Miller, 81, TWA retiree, of Smithville, passed away Feb. 16, 2020.

Funeral Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Burial with Military Honors: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.

Melvin J. Praiswater

SAVANNAH, Mo. Melvin J. Praiswater, 90, of Savannah, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at a nursing facility in St. Joseph.

Arrangements are pending at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.