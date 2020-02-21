Late Notices

Robert Buser

SABETHA, Kan. Bob Buser, 78, of Sabetha, died Thursday morning, Feb. 20, 2020, at his Sabetha home, surrounded by family.

Funeral mass is pending with Chapel Oaks FH, Hiawatha.

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Ralph W. Davis Jr.

ROBINSON, Kan. Ralph W. Davis Jr., 74, of Robinson, died Wednesday evening, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.

Services are planned for 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha

The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.

James D. Flach

SAVANNAH, Mo. James Dean Flach 61, of Savannah, Missouri passed away Feb. 20, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Sandrea Jean

Horsman

Sandrea Jean Horsman, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lavern Jacob

Hamilton, Mo. Lavern Jacob, 92, Hamilton, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020, at the Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, Hamilton.

Cremation has been entrusted to: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service, 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Ellen Winchester Land

HIAWATHA, Kan. Ellen Winchester Land, 95, of Hiawatha, formerly of Highland, died Feb. 16, 2020, at Hiawatha Community Hospital.

Funeral arrangements: pending, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Arturo L. Mejia

Arturo Lona Mejia, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Visitation: from Noon to 2 p.m. Monday.

Rosary to be recited at 1:30 pm.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

Obituary and condolences at: www.ruppfuneral.com

Gloria J. Summers

MIAMI, Fla. Gloria J. Summers, 83, Miami, Florida, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.