Late Notices
Robert Buser
SABETHA, Kan. Bob Buser, 78, of Sabetha, died Thursday morning, Feb. 20, 2020, at his Sabetha home, surrounded by family.
Funeral mass is pending with Chapel Oaks FH, Hiawatha.
Ralph W. Davis Jr.
ROBINSON, Kan. Ralph W. Davis Jr., 74, of Robinson, died Wednesday evening, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
James D. Flach
SAVANNAH, Mo. James Dean Flach 61, of Savannah, Missouri passed away Feb. 20, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Sandrea Jean
Horsman
Sandrea Jean Horsman, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lavern Jacob
Hamilton, Mo. Lavern Jacob, 92, Hamilton, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020, at the Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, Hamilton.
Cremation has been entrusted to: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Visitation: one hour prior to the service, 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Ellen Winchester Land
HIAWATHA, Kan. Ellen Winchester Land, 95, of Hiawatha, formerly of Highland, died Feb. 16, 2020, at Hiawatha Community Hospital.
Funeral arrangements: pending, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Arturo L. Mejia
Arturo Lona Mejia, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Visitation: from Noon to 2 p.m. Monday.
Rosary to be recited at 1:30 pm.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery
Obituary and condolences at: www.ruppfuneral.com
Gloria J. Summers
MIAMI, Fla. Gloria J. Summers, 83, Miami, Florida, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.