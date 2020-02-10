Late Notices

Lorna Corder

Lorna Corder, 96, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sharon K. Freeman

Sharon K. Freeman, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Carol Geyer

ALBANY, Mo. Carol Geyer, 76, of Albany, passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at her home.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the chapel, where friends may call any time after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial Contributions: Harrison County Hospice in care of: the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 North Hundley, Albany, MO 64402

Rachel Long

Rachel Long 81, of Saint Joseph, passed away Feb. 8, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

D. Evelyn Mackey

OREGON, Mo. D. Evelyn Mackey, 94, formerly of Fairfax, Missouri, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Oregon Care Center. The body has been cremated.

All memorial services pending at Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.

Memorials: In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Oregon Care Center Activity Fund.

Melvin L. Miller

Melvin L. Miller, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Arrangements pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Jeff Nelson

EDGERTON, Mo. Jeff Nelson, 60, of Edgerton, passed away, Feb. 8, 2020.

Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Ridgley Cemetery.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.

Ronald E. Webb

Ronald E. Webb, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Alfred Zach

Alfred Zach, 97, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.