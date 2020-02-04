Late Notices

Mark D. Colgan

Mark Daniel Colgan, 42, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Frances H. Fischer

EASTON, Mo. Frances H. Fischer, 89, Easton, formerly of Watson, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Graveside service and interment: noon, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, High Creek Cemetery, Watson. There is no scheduled family visitation.

Services directed by Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.

Memorials: Watson Baptist Church.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Vic L. Graybill

MARYVILLE, Mo. Vic L. Graybill, 83, Maryville, formerly of Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Maryville Living Center.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio.

Inurnment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

Family visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Tarkio Presbyterian Church, prior to the service.

Memorials: Mosaic Home Health and Hospice, Maryville, or Tarkio Presbyterian Church.

Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Leon R. Gruver

CLARKSDALE, Mo. Leon R. Gruver, 68, Clarksdale, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Celebration of life and visitation: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at The River Church, 4405 South 22nd St., in St. Joseph.

Christian inurnment, at Freeman Chapel Cemetery, at a later date.

Memorials: to the family.

Arrangements: Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville, Missouri.

Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Benjamin D. Hazzard

GALLATIN, Mo. Benjamin Dale Hazzard, newborn son of Dale and Jenny Hazzard, Gallatin, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, in Kanas City, Missouri, at Childrens Mercy Hospital.

Services: pending, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Missouri.

www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.