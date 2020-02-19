Late Notices

Shirley M. Bears

MARYVILLE, Mo. Shirley M. Bears, 85, of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Arrangements: pending, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Jo Ann Hardin

CAMERON, Mo. Jo Ann Hardin, 62, Cameron, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Sherman Dale Mans

CLARKSDALE, Mo. Dale Mans, 61, of Clarksdale, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home, in Maysville, Missouri, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

A private inurnment at the Clarksdale Cemetery will follow at a later date.

Arrangements: Turner Family Funeral Home.

Memorials: to the family, in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Staley L. Snook Sr.

EDGERTON, Mo. Staley LeRoy Snook Sr., 90, of Edgerton, passed away Feb. 17, 2020.

Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton, visitation one hour prior As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.