Late Notices

Donald D. Corbin

BETHANY, Mo. Donald Dee Corbin, 83, of Bethany, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri.

Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Military rites will follow at the funeral home.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to: Miriam Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Helen A. Echterling

KING CITY, Mo. Helen Arlene Echterling, 84, of King City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Burial will follow in the St. Patricks Cemetery, Ford City, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to: Arlene Echterling Memorial Scholarship Fund.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Jack M. Henry

MERCER, Mo. Jack Monroe Henry, 65, Mercer, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at a Princeton, Missouri nursing home.

Jack has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.

The family will hold a Memorial Celebration of life at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Mercer Community Building, Mercer.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Wanda P. Reed

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. Wanda P. Reed, 86, of Burlington Junction, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Arrangements: pending, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Ron Robinson

Ron "Ronnie" Robinson passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, after a brief illness.

Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Interment, with full military honors, will follow the Mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m., at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to: The St. Francis Xavier House of Bread. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.