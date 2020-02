Late Notices

Steven R. King

FAIRFAX, Mo. Steven R. King, 65, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.

The body has been cremated.

All Memorial Services Pending: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

Connie F. Madden

MARYVILLE, Mo. Connie F. Madden, 80, of Maryville, ,formally of St.Joseph, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Oak Pointe Senior Care in Maryville. Services are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.