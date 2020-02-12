Late Notices

Herman L. Elrod

Herman Lloyd Elrod, 98, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Interment, with full military honors, will follow the Mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

A Rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. Sunday, with visitation to follow until 5 p.m., at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to: The St. Francis Xavier House of Bread.

Janice A. Krueger

Janice Alberta Krueger, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Kathryn A. Page

JAMESPORT, Mo. Kathryn Arline (Waterbury) Page, 94, Jamesport, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Jamesport Baptist Church, Jamesport, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport.

Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Jamesport.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church.

Memorials may be made to Masonic Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Joy Powell

PRINCETON, Mo. Joy Powell, 96, Princeton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Joy has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will also be held at a later date in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton.

Memorials may be made to: Mercer County Library and/or Princeton Senior Center, in care of Roberson Funeral Home.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.