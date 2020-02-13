Late Notices

Donna S. Duncan

Donna S. Duncan, 71, St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her home.

Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Tom Downing

Tom Downing 88, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away Feb. 12, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Philip L. Helton

TRENTON, Mo. Philip Lloyd Helton, 78, Trenton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Springer Cemetery, Gilman City, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

William H. Turner

GILMAN CITY, Mo. William Herbert Turner, 92, Gilman City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Christian Union Cemetery, Gilman City.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Christian Union Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

