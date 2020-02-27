Late Notices

Richard C. Bennett

Richard Clyde Bennett, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment: 3 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Lois P. Carr

MARYVILLE, Mo. Lois Pauline Carr, 81, of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Parkdale Manor.

Mrs. Carr has been cremated, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Price Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.

Steven R. Dale

Steven R. Dale, 33, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at a care facility, in St. Joseph.

Mr. Dale has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mary L. Highlander

CAMDEN POINT, Mo. Mary Lou Highlander, 81, of Camden Point, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, Missouri.

Mona "Neal" Lawhon

Mona "Neal" Lawhon, 88, formerly of St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Northcare Hospic House, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Martha J. Miller

SAVANNAH, Mo. Martha Jane Miller, 94, of Savannah, passed away at a local senior care facility on Feb. 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Open Door Christian Center, in Bolckow, Missouri.

Visitation and family receiving times will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Open Door Christian Center, in Bolckow.

Burial will follow Bolckow Cemetery, Bolckow.

Gary A. Tolen

CAMERON, Mo. Gary A. Tolen, Cameron, 83, passed away Feb. 25, 2020.

Services will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri, at a later date.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.