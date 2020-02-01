Late Notices
Barbara Chamberlain
Barbara Chamberlain, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
She has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
John L. Evans
SMITHVILLE, Mo. John L. Evans, 70, of Smithville, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements: pending, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg, Missouri.
Rex Griggs
Rex Griggs, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday Jan. 31, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home.
Pamela J. Mick
MARYVILLE, Mo. Pamela Jean Mick, 64, of Maryville, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements: pending, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg, Missouri.
Thomas R. McKean
SAVANNAH, Mo. Thomas Ray McKean, 69, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Sioux City, Iowa.
Private family services will be held at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.
Lee Teater
Lee Teater, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ricky L. Thompson
Ricky Lynn Thompson 64, died Friday Jan. 31, 2020, in St. Joseph.
Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are requested to: the Ricky Thompson Memorial Fund, care of Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.