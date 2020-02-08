Late Notices

Donald H. Blakely

OSBORN, Mo. Donald H. Blakely passed away Feb. 6, 2020, at a nursing facility in Baldwin City, Kansas.

Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

ElMina S. Haas

ElMina Suzanne Haas 84, of Saint Joseph, passed away Feb. 6, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Betty H. Campbell

Betty Harr Campbell, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dale Fletcher

UNION STAR, Mo. Dale Fletcher, Jr. 46, Union Star, passed away Feb. 6, 2020.

Arrangements have been made under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Vic L. Graybill

MARYVILLE, Mo. Vic L. Graybill, 82, formerly of Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Maryville Living Center.

CORRECTED SERVICES DATE:

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio.

Inurnment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

Family Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, prior to the service, Tarkio Presbyterian Church.

Memorials: Mosaic Home Health and Hospice, Maryville, Tarkio Presbyterian Church.

Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Rachel Snider-Leeper

HAMILTON, Mo. Rachel Snider-Leeper, 40, Hamilton, passed at her home on Feb. 7.

Services are pending at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Dennis C. Miller

Cameron, Mo. Dennis Carol Miller, 66, Cameron, passed away, Feb. 6, 2020.

Services: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home with visitation from 5 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial Fund: Missouri Veterans Home Assistance League, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Arrangements by Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.