Late Notices

James "Gene" Dunlap

FAUCETT, Mo. James "Gene" Dunlap, 89, of Faucett, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at a Gower health care facility.

Funeral services: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Faucett Baptist Church. Pastor Randy Wade officiating.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Faucett Baptist Church.

Interment: Faucett Cemetery.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Charlotta Hoagland

Charlotta Hoagland, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away at a local healthcare facility.

Private services will be held at later date.

Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Bob Pollard

PRINCETON, Mo. Bob Pollard, 92, Princeton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.

Burial, with military rites, will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Princeton.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.