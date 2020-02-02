Late Notices

James J. Armstrong Jr.

James John Armstrong Jr., 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 31, 2020.

Arrangements are pending, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Charles W. Linthicum

TARKIO, Mo. Charles William Bill Linthicum, 91, Tarkio, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Graveside Service and Interment: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Memorials: Tarkio Westboro Community Care Center, Tarkio.

Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

John H. Roberts Jr.

John Henry Roberts Jr. 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 1, 2020.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rupp Funeral Home.

