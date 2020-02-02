Late Notices
James J. Armstrong Jr.
James John Armstrong Jr., 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 31, 2020.
Arrangements are pending, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Charles W. Linthicum
TARKIO, Mo. Charles William Bill Linthicum, 91, Tarkio, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Graveside Service and Interment: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Memorials: Tarkio Westboro Community Care Center, Tarkio.
Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
John H. Roberts Jr.
John Henry Roberts Jr. 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 1, 2020.
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.