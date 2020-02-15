Late Notices
James R. Davis
HAMILTON, Mo. James Richard Davis passed away Feb. 11, 2020.
Cremation: under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
Inurnment will be in the Lyon Lake Cemetery, Marshall, Michigan, at a later date.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Online condolences:
Gary C. Ellis
MARYVILLE, Mo. Gary C. Ellis, 77, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, Countryside Christian Church, in Maryville.
Christian burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church, one hour prior.
Arrangements: Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri.
Memorials: Pleasant Hill Youth Camp, in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences:
turnerfamilyfuneral. com
Wendell H.
Pittsenbarger
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Wendell Hess Pittsenbarger, 70, of Smithville, passed away Feb. 10, 2020.
Military honors at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Smithville American Legion.
Celebration of life and visitation following.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Thomas G. Stumpf
Thomas G. Stumpf, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Simplify Cremation & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.