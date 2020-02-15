Late Notices

James R. Davis

HAMILTON, Mo. James Richard Davis passed away Feb. 11, 2020.

Cremation: under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Inurnment will be in the Lyon Lake Cemetery, Marshall, Michigan, at a later date.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Online condolences:

www.polandthompson.com

Gary C. Ellis

MARYVILLE, Mo. Gary C. Ellis, 77, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, Countryside Christian Church, in Maryville.

Christian burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church, one hour prior.

Arrangements: Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri.

Memorials: Pleasant Hill Youth Camp, in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences:

turnerfamilyfuneral. com

Wendell H.

Pittsenbarger

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Wendell Hess Pittsenbarger, 70, of Smithville, passed away Feb. 10, 2020.

Military honors at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Smithville American Legion.

Celebration of life and visitation following.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Thomas G. Stumpf

Thomas G. Stumpf, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Simplify Cremation & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.