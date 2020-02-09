Late Notices

Elizabeth A. Downey

Elizabeth A. Downey, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Rachel Leeper

HAMILTON, Mo. Rachel Leeper, 40, Hamilton, passed on Feb. 7.

Visitation: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Hamilton United Methodist Church Family Life Center, Hamilton, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb.12, at the church.

Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

Memorials: An educational fund is being established for her children in care of: Jeremy Leeper.

Kenneth G. McConkey

ALBANY, Mo. Kenneth George McConkey, 91, of Albany, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Funeral Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service, where friends may call any time after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Memorial Contributions: Mount Zion Cemetery or Grandview Cemetery, in care of: the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.