Late Notices
Gena Fisher
KIDDER, Mo. Gena Fisher, 59, Kidder, passed in Kidder on Feb. 22, 2020.
Cremation and services are pending at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Betty C. James
Betty Carol James, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Helen Knabe
HIAWATHA, Kan. Helen Knabe, 79, of Hiawatha, died Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020, at Hiawatha Community Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Ella M. Leeper
HAMILTON, Mo. Ella Mae Leeper, 85, Hamilton, passed on Feb. 21, 2020, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Interment: Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill, Missouri.
Robert L. McDonough
KIDDER, Mo. Robert "Bob" L. McDonough, 80, Kidder, passed on Feb. 21, 2020, at KU Med Center, Kansas City.
Cremation and services are pending at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Missouri.
