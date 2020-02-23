Late Notices

Gena Fisher

KIDDER, Mo. Gena Fisher, 59, Kidder, passed in Kidder on Feb. 22, 2020.

Cremation and services are pending at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Betty C. James

Betty Carol James, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Helen Knabe

HIAWATHA, Kan. Helen Knabe, 79, of Hiawatha, died Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020, at Hiawatha Community Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.

Ella M. Leeper

HAMILTON, Mo. Ella Mae Leeper, 85, Hamilton, passed on Feb. 21, 2020, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Interment: Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill, Missouri.

Robert L. McDonough

KIDDER, Mo. Robert "Bob" L. McDonough, 80, Kidder, passed on Feb. 21, 2020, at KU Med Center, Kansas City.

Cremation and services are pending at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Missouri.

