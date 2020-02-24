Late Notices
Samuel E. Cluck
Samuel "Sam" E. Cluck, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held after Noon Tuesday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.
Robert Cummings
Robert Cummings, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Edith M. McClung
BETHANY, Mo. Edith Marie McClung, 99, Bethany, formerly of Gallatin and Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery, Weatherby, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Memorials: Crestview Activity Fund. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Florence Ledah Prichard
PRINCETON, Mo. Florence Ledah Prichard, 77, Princeton, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at United Methodist Church, Princeton, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.
Burial will follow, in Goshen Cemetery, Goshen, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.
Memorials: Green Hills Womens Shelter and/or Bill Prichard Scholarship.
www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.