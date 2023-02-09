Late Notices, Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesMarcia A. JanssenMarcia A. Janssen, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 8, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.Blake R. MarshallBlake R. Marshall, 34, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 6, 2023.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Feb 9, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 8, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 7, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesChinese balloon visible over St. JosephLaw enforcement investigating recent death in Buchanan County jail10 indicted in federal drug case include two from St. JosephNew storage facility for classic, collectible cars to open in St. JosephPolice have located missing child, Kielynn AndersonBuchanan County students move onto Regional Spelling BeeSchool board gives Edgar extensionExecution of man convicted in killing of 3 in Texas delayedWildlife expert explains what to do with injured animalsAcing the ACT wasn't so hard, Central scholar says
