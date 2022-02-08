Late Notices
Elaine Bullock
BETHANY, Mo. Elaine Bullock, 89, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Feb. 7, 2022. Services and Burial 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Danny R. Gray Sr.
Danny Ray Gray Sr., 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 6, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Delores A. Hendrix
Delores Ann Hendrix, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 6, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Anne M. Kerner
Anne Marie Kerner, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 1, 2022. Visitation Saturday noon to 1 p.m. at Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. www.heatonbowmansmith.com
Phyllis E. Lynch
Phyllis Evelyn Lynch, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 6, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Cora L. Rahe
HIAWATHA, Kan. Cora Lee Rahe, passed away Feb. 5, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service information
Kevin C. Richey
FALLS CITY, Neb. Kevin C. Richey, 59, of Falls City, Nebraska, died Feb. 4, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information
Phyllis J. Ritchie
EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Phyllis J. Ritchie, 96, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away Feb. 4, 2022. Services and Burial 11 a.m. Feb. 11 in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Visitation 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Jimmy Robinson
Jimmy Robinson, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 4, 2022, arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Melody Starr
Melody Starr, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 3, 2022; Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp funeral Home. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Rafael Ferry-Torres
HIAWATHA, Kan. Rafael Ray Ferry-Torres, 85, of Hiawatha, died Feb. 4, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.come for obituary/service information
Dewain Weiser
Dewain Weiser, 85, passed Feb. 5, 2022. Arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
