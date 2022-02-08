Late Notices

Elaine Bullock

BETHANY, Mo. Elaine Bullock, 89, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Feb. 7, 2022. Services and Burial 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Danny R. Gray Sr.

Danny Ray Gray Sr., 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 6, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com.

Delores A. Hendrix

Delores Ann Hendrix, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 6, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Anne M. Kerner

Anne Marie Kerner, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 1, 2022. Visitation Saturday noon to 1 p.m. at Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. www.heatonbowmansmith.com

Phyllis E. Lynch

Phyllis Evelyn Lynch, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 6, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Cora L. Rahe

HIAWATHA, Kan. Cora Lee Rahe, passed away Feb. 5, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service information

Kevin C. Richey

FALLS CITY, Neb. Kevin C. Richey, 59, of Falls City, Nebraska, died Feb. 4, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information

Phyllis J. Ritchie

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Phyllis J. Ritchie, 96, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away Feb. 4, 2022. Services and Burial 11 a.m. Feb. 11 in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Visitation 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Jimmy Robinson

Jimmy Robinson, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 4, 2022, arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Melody Starr

Melody Starr, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 3, 2022; Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp funeral Home. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Rafael Ferry-Torres

HIAWATHA, Kan. Rafael Ray Ferry-Torres, 85, of Hiawatha, died Feb. 4, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.come for obituary/service information

Dewain Weiser

Dewain Weiser, 85, passed Feb. 5, 2022. Arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.

