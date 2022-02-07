Late Notices
Juanita M. Ellis
BRECKENRIDGE, Mo. Juanita Maxine Ellis, 90, passed away, Feb. 3, 2022.
Private family graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Arrangements: Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Earl G. Komer
FORT COLLINS, Colo. Earl Gene Komer, 78 of Fort Collins, and Agency, Missouri, passed away Feb. 4, 2022.
Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel.
Judy A. Pierson
HAMILTON, Mo. Judy Ann Pierson, 71, passed on Feb. 4.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Feb. 9, at the Hamilton United Methodist Church.
Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.
www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
