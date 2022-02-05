Late Notices
Una Buck
HAMILTON, Mo. Una Emma Buck, 78, of Hamilton, passed away Jan. 30, 2022.
Una was born Aug. 11, 1943, to Clyde A. and Eunice (McAfee) Beam Sr. in Hamilton.
Services are pending.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Ivan E. Gatton
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Ivan Eugene Gatton, 74, passed away Feb. 1, 2022.
Friends may call on the funeral home Monday, Feb. 7th from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No formal visitation scheduled.
Memorial contributions: Love offerings to the family.
Arrangements under directions of Turner Family Funeral home, online condolences http: //www.turnerfamily funeral.com
Nathaniel Lewis Sr.
Nathaniel Lewis Sr., 61, St Joseph, passed away Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Services are pending under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Nancy L. Martin
WESTBORO, Mo. Nancy Lea Martin, 86, Westboro, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, Missouri.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Family Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
More information www.minterfuneral chapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
