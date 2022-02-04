Late Notices
Wayne H. Keighley
HIAWATHA, Kan. Wayne H. Keighley of rural Hiawatha, passed away at Atchison Amberwell Hospital in Atchison, Kansas on Jan. 22, 2022, at the age of 66.
Please refer to www.chapaeloaksfuneral home.com for obituary/ service information.
Rodger D. Kerns, Sr.
Rodger Dale Kerns, Sr, 76 of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Kerns has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Arrangements for a memorial service with military honors at a later date are pending. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
