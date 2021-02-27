Late Notices

Daniel R. Cornett

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Daniel Ray Cornett, 67, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Danny has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

Sandra S. Maize

UNION STAR, Mo. Sandra Sharon Maize, age 80, passed away Feb. 24, 2021. Celebration of Life Services will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

