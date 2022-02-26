Late Notices
Marilyn A. Grace
BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. Marilyn A. Grace, 92, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away Feb. 20, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Burlington Junction United Methodist Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com
Kathleen B. Kreek
OREGON, Mo. Kathleen B. Kathy Kreek, 67, of Oregon, passed away Feb. 24, 2022. Memorial services: March 16, 2022, 11 a.m., Oregon United Methodist Church. Visitation one hour prior to services. www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Dale E. Simerly
Dale E. Simerly, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 23, 2022. Funeral 10:30 a.m. March 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Union Star, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
