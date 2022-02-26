Late Notices

Marilyn A. Grace

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. Marilyn A. Grace, 92, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away Feb. 20, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Burlington Junction United Methodist Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Kathleen B. Kreek

OREGON, Mo. Kathleen B. Kathy Kreek, 67, of Oregon, passed away Feb. 24, 2022. Memorial services: March 16, 2022, 11 a.m., Oregon United Methodist Church. Visitation one hour prior to services. www.chamberlainfuneral.com.

Dale E. Simerly

Dale E. Simerly, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 23, 2022. Funeral 10:30 a.m. March 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Union Star, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.