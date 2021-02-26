Late Notices

Esther R. Baker

Esther Baker 88, of St. Joseph, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. A private graveside interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. A family visitation and memorial service will be scheduled for a later date Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

James W. Barnes

HOLT, Mo. James W. Barnes, age 83, of Holt, Missouri, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb.y 23, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021, at Antioch Cemetery in Holt. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., the evening prior at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816)740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

Nancy C. Lutes

COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. Nancy C. Lutes 87, Country Club, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Mrs. Lutes has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery followed by the graveside committal and inurnment at 1 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.