Late Notices

Mary Virginia Allen

MARYVILLE, Mo. Mary Virginia Allen of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Maryville. Burial Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 9:30 until 11 am. For obituary and online condolences, please visit www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Pamela Burrows

GILMAN CITY, Mo. Pamela Rose Burrows, 64, of Gilman City, Missouri, passed away Feb. 23, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at the First Baptist Church, Gilman City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

Jennie E. Hale

VAN METER, Iowa Jennie Elaine Hale, 82, of Van Meter, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Mrs. Hale has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home in Maryville. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For obituary and online condolences please visit www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Roger T. Patterson

RUSHVILLE, Mo. Roger T. Patterson, 73, Rushville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.