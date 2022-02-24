Late Notices
George A. Ebling, Jr.
George Albert Ebling, Jr. 85 of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 16, 2022. Mr. Ebling has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman- Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No visitation or services are scheduled.
Chazz R. Exon
OLATHE, Kan. Chazz Robert Exon, 29, died Feb. 21, 2022. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Charles E. Hillyard
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Charles Edwin Hillyard, 95, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Feb. 18, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, Missouri. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Jack L. Lyle
BARNARD, Mo. Jack L. Lyle, 93, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away Feb. 22, 2022. Funeral 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, Missouri. No formal visitation is planned.
Lois A. Noyes
LEES SUMMIT, Mo. - Lois Ann Noyes, 87, Lees Summit, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 23, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Deborah Wright
Deborah Wright, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 23, 2022. She has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.