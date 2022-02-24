Late Notices

George A. Ebling, Jr.

George Albert Ebling, Jr. 85 of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 16, 2022. Mr. Ebling has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman- Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No visitation or services are scheduled.

Chazz R. Exon

OLATHE, Kan. Chazz Robert Exon, 29, died Feb. 21, 2022. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Charles E. Hillyard

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Charles Edwin Hillyard, 95, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Feb. 18, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, Missouri. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Jack L. Lyle

BARNARD, Mo. Jack L. Lyle, 93, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away Feb. 22, 2022. Funeral 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, Missouri. No formal visitation is planned.

Lois A. Noyes

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. - Lois Ann Noyes, 87, Lees Summit, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 23, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Deborah Wright

Deborah Wright, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 23, 2022. She has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

