Late Notices

Barbara Brown

HALE, Mo. Barbara June Brown, 86, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Funeral Services: Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Hale. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.

Marcia A. Christian

BRAYMER, Mo. Marcia Ann Christian, 77, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Services: Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, 1 p.m., Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Eldon M. Christy

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Eldon M. Christy, 75, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Services: Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, 1:30 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Rosa E. Persinger

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Rosa E. Persinger, 74, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Services: Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, 3:30 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Lawrence Stillman

Lawrence Stillman 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 22, 2021. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation to follow. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.