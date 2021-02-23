Late Notices

Lawrence J. Gregory

POLO, Mo. Lawrence "Larry" J. Gregory a.k.a. Short- age 87 of Polo, Missouri, passed away on Feb. 15, 2021 at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO.Arr: Stith Family Funeral Home, Polo

Eldon Charles Hoyt

COSBY, Mo. Eldon Charles Hoyt, 82, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away Feb. 19, 2021. Graveside Service and Burial: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri. There is no scheduled family visitation, friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. www.robersonpolleychapel.com

Manuel Juarez

Manuel Juarez, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday Feb. 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Warren F. Morris

MARYVILLE, Mo. Warren F. Frank Morris, 68, passed away Feb. 22, 2021 at a Maryville hospital. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Obituary can be viewed at www.chamberlain funeral.com

Devin L. Schebaum

ROCK PORT, Mo. Devin Lee Schebaum, 20, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Public Memorial Service: 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Family Visitation: noon to 1 p.m., prior to the service, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Judy Lynn Wells

Judy Lynn Wells, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.