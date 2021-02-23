Late Notices
Lawrence J. Gregory
POLO, Mo. Lawrence "Larry" J. Gregory a.k.a. Short- age 87 of Polo, Missouri, passed away on Feb. 15, 2021 at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO.Arr: Stith Family Funeral Home, Polo
Eldon Charles Hoyt
COSBY, Mo. Eldon Charles Hoyt, 82, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away Feb. 19, 2021. Graveside Service and Burial: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri. There is no scheduled family visitation, friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. www.robersonpolleychapel.com
Manuel Juarez
Manuel Juarez, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday Feb. 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Warren F. Morris
MARYVILLE, Mo. Warren F. Frank Morris, 68, passed away Feb. 22, 2021 at a Maryville hospital. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Obituary can be viewed at www.chamberlain funeral.com
Devin L. Schebaum
ROCK PORT, Mo. Devin Lee Schebaum, 20, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Public Memorial Service: 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Family Visitation: noon to 1 p.m., prior to the service, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Judy Lynn Wells
Judy Lynn Wells, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.