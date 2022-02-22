Late Notices
Francis L. Kennedy
KIDDER, Mo. Francis Louise (McCrary) Kennedy passed away Feb. 20, 2022. Services 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Kurt Sanner
HAMLIN, Kan. Kurt Sanner, 65, of rural Hamlin, Kansas, died Feb. 19, 2022. Please refer to www.chapeloaisfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service information
Lawrence E. Thonen
HIAWATHA, Kan. Lawrence E. Thonen, 93, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Feb. 18, 2022. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information
Flo E. Winchester
Flo E. Winchester, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 20, 2022. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Winchester will be cremated following services. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
