Late Notices

Francis L. Kennedy

KIDDER, Mo. Francis Louise (McCrary) Kennedy passed away Feb. 20, 2022. Services 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Kurt Sanner

HAMLIN, Kan. Kurt Sanner, 65, of rural Hamlin, Kansas, died Feb. 19, 2022. Please refer to www.chapeloaisfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service information

Lawrence E. Thonen

HIAWATHA, Kan. Lawrence E. Thonen, 93, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Feb. 18, 2022. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information

Flo E. Winchester

Flo E. Winchester, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 20, 2022. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Winchester will be cremated following services. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

