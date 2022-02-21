Late Notices
Merlin D. Brown
Dr. Merlin D. Brown, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 19, 2022.
Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Vickie L. Griswold
Vickie Leanna Griswold, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 18, 2022, at a local hospital.
Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Monica A. Hernandez Riley
Monica Ann Hernandez Riley, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 18, 2022.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
