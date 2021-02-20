Late Notices

Patricia C. Barnard

Patricia Carol Barnard, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Don Brown, Jr.

PARKVILLE, Mo. Don Brown, Jr., 84, Parkville, Missouri, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Paul Ellsworth

Paul Ellsworth, 47, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Marlee A. Henggeler

MARYVILLE, Mo. Marlee A. Henggeler, 79, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Maryville. Mrs. Henggeler will be cremated. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Eleanor R. Koenig

HIAWATHA, Kan. Eleanor Rose Koenig, 91, of rural Hiawatha, Kansas, died Feb. 17, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for Obituary/ service information.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.