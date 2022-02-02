Late Notices
Nathaniel Lewis
Nathaniel Lewis, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 1, 2022, arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home
Benjamin R. Moss
Brookings, S.D. Benjamin R. Moss, 85, of Brookings, South Dakota, passed away Jan. 30, 2022. Burial 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Brookings. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rudes Funeral Home in Brookings.
Chaz Z. Newman
Chaz Zee Newman, 20, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 30, 2022. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Grace L. Smith
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Grace Lucille Smith, 98, passed away Jan. 31, 2022. Mass Feb. 8, 11 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Wanda J. Weidken
Wanda June Weicken, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 31, 2022, visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, funeral services: 2 p.m., Feb. 8, at Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangements Rupp funeral Home.
James E. White
James E White, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 29, 2022. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Jennifer A. Winders
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Jennifer Ann (Bandler) (Leeson) Winders, 46, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Jan. 25, 2022. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday at Wyatt Park Baptist Church followed by inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
