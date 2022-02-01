Late Notices
Judith C. Bowers
Kansas City, Mo. Judith Carolyn Bowers, 72, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 28, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
Janet K. Murphy
GENTRY, Mo. Janet Kay Murphy, 72, of Gentry, Missouri, passed away Jan. 29, 2022. Service 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Price Funeral Home.
Jerry D. Pflugradt
Easton, Mo. Jerry Dee Pflugradt, 67, of Easton, Missouri, passed away Jan. 28, 2022. Celebration of Life 6 to 8 p.m. May 12 at Gower American Legion Hall. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
John R. Stendebach
John R. Stendebach, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 29, 2022. Visitation 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
James L. Taylor
SKIDMORE, Mo. James L. Taylor, 72, of Skidmore, Missouri, passed away Jan. 27, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Feb. 5, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial with military honors will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bram Funeral Home Feb. 4, 2022.
Harold R. Warren
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Harold Jiggs Ray Warren, 100, passed away Jan. 31, 2022. Services: 2022, 10a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
