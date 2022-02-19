Late Notices
Glenda C. Esely
BOONVILLE, Mo. Glenda Carol (Greis) Esely, 86, Boonville, Missouri, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Feb. 13, 2022. Graveside Services and Burial 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Friends may call 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. There is no scheduled family visitation. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Phillip P. Hinton
HIAWATHA, Kan. Phillip Paul Hinton, 79, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Feb. 16, 2022. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information
Eddie M. Shepherd
Eddie May Shepherd, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Feb. 17, 2022. Ms. Shepherd, per her wishes has bequeathed her body to science under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Heidi L. Simerly
Heidi L. Simerly, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 17, 2022. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday at our chapel followed by interment at Bennett Lane Cemetery in Savannah, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.