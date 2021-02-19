Late Notices

Irene M. Crowley

Irene M. Crowley, 97, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Vernelle I. Linch

Vernelle Illene Linch, 101, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

David C. Ussher

CAMERON, Mo. David Charles Ussher, 76, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Feb. 16, 2021. Services: 2 p.m., Feb. 22, 2021, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron. www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.