Late Notices
Jeffery Brendle
Jeffery Brendle 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 17, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
John O. Daniel
PHOENIX, Ariz. John O. Daniel, 96, Phoenix Arizona, formerly of St. Joseph, died Feb. 9. Funeral will be held Feb. 27 2 p.m. Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, private interment Ashland Cemetery. www.bullockffc.com
Joyce L. Loucks
MOUND CITY, Mo. Joyce L. Loucks, 89, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Feb. 16, 2022. Farewell Services 10 a.m. Monday, Christian Fellowship, 18080 State Street, Mound City, Missouri 64470. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
