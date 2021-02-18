Late Notices

Robert D. Simpson

Robert Douglas Simpson 78, of St. Joseph, passed away February 17, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Iva L. Hensley

DEARBORN, Mo. Iva L. Tiddle Hensley, 80, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away, Feb. 16, 2021. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial: Dearborn Cemetery.

Beverly Kincaid

Beverly Kincaid 89 formerly of St. Joseph, passed away in a Indepence, Missouri, Hospital: arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Philip Ronczkowski

CAMERON, Mo. Philip Phil Ronczkowski, 89, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Phil was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.

Douglas Stallsworth

Douglas Stallsworth, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.