Late Notices
Betty Dale
BELLA VISTA, Ark. Betty Jean Taylor Dale, 98, Bella Vista, Arkansas, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, and Adel, Iowa, passed away Feb. 12, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Steve Riggs
Steve "Pops" Riggs, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 15, 2022. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Riggs will be cremated following services. www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
