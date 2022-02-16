Late Notices
Barbara A. Gregory
AGENCY, Mo. Barbara A. Gregory, 87, Agency, Missouri, passed away Feb. 14, 2022. Farewell Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Grace Calvary Chapel. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Julia M. Huber
Julia Mae Huber 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 14, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Feb. 19, 2022 at the Faith United Baptist Church. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.