Late Notices

Mamie Kay Berkemeier, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m. Monday, Horigan Chapel. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 11 to 11:30 a.m., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Cecil Cannon, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Services pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary, online donations and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

EDGERTON, Mo. Billy Dale Hale, 68, of Edgerton, Missouri, passed away Feb. 15, 2021.Memorial Service: 4 p.m. with Visitation following until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Edgerton.

SAVANNAH, Mo. Jewell D. Hyder, 90, Savannah, Missouri; passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Private Family Interment Savannah Cemetery. A register book and public visitation will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at our chapel.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Ileene Rhoad Maynes, age 84, passed away Feb. 12, 2021. Services under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Celebration of Life services will be scheduled at a safer time. Online Condolences: Turner Family Funeral Home

Aiden Sarnowski, 6, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. A Celebration of life will be 2 pm, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Journey Baptist. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

William H. Bill Strop, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Bonnie Carol (Pitts) Wickham, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday Feb. 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.