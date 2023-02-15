Doris Ann Boyer, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 14, 2023. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral 10 a.m. Feb. 17, Rupp Funeral Home, the Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Tom Duggins
Tom Duggins, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 2, 2023. Visitation Feb. 18 2 to 5 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
John E. Fleck
John E. Jack Fleck, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 13, 2023. Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. www.meierhoffer.com
Mark A. Hart
Mark A. Hart, 63, of St Joseph, passed away Feb. 13, 2023. Funeral 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Michael K. Mathews
Michael K. Mathews, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away, Feb. 4, 2023. Visitation Feb. 19 2 to 5 p.m. at Heaton -Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Shirley B. Punzo
Shirley Belle (Wall) Punzo, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 12, 2023. Service 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.