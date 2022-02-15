Late Notices

Lyle Clark

HAMILTON, Mo. Lyle Clark, 95, Hamilton, Missouri, passed Feb. 12, 2022. Funeral: 2 p.m., Feb. 18, at the Hamilton Baptist Church. Visitation: ONE hour prior to the service at the church. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Gary D. Fobair

Gary D. Fobair, 41, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Rupp Funeral Home.

Brian E. Parton

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Brian E. Parton, 66, passed away Feb. 10, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Feb, 19 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville with burial following at Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the funeral home. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Betty Way

KIDDER, Mo. Betty Way, 78, Kidder, passed on Feb. 11. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Feb. 26. Service: 11:30 a.m., Feb. 26, at the church. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Gary M. Wyatt

Gary M. Wyatt, 85, of St. Joseph, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Feb. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

