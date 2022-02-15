Late Notices
Lyle Clark
HAMILTON, Mo. Lyle Clark, 95, Hamilton, Missouri, passed Feb. 12, 2022. Funeral: 2 p.m., Feb. 18, at the Hamilton Baptist Church. Visitation: ONE hour prior to the service at the church. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Gary D. Fobair
Gary D. Fobair, 41, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Rupp Funeral Home.
Brian E. Parton
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Brian E. Parton, 66, passed away Feb. 10, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Feb, 19 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville with burial following at Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the funeral home. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Betty Way
KIDDER, Mo. Betty Way, 78, Kidder, passed on Feb. 11. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Feb. 26. Service: 11:30 a.m., Feb. 26, at the church. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Gary M. Wyatt
Gary M. Wyatt, 85, of St. Joseph, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Feb. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.