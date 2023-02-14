Shirley L. Frisbie, 93, passed away Feb. 11, 2023. Ms. Frisbie has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Doris Keller
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Doris Keller, 95, passed away Feb. 10, 2023. Private family funeral service scheduled at Turner Family Funeral Home. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Patricia A. Lee
CAMERON, Mo. Patricia Pat Ann Lee, 85, of Cameron, passed away Feb. 10, 2023. Services 1 p.m. Feb. 18, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 1noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial, Packard Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
Judy McIntire
MOUND CITY, Mo. Judy McIntire, 76, of Mound City, Missouri, passed away Feb. 7, 2023. Services: May 27, 2023, 11 a.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Loretta E. Pile
OREGON, Mo. Loretta E. Pile, 96, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Feb. 11, 2023. Services: 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Visitation at 1 p.m. Feb. 11. www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Elaine Randall
Elaine Randall, 91, formerly of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Feb. 6, 2023. Services: 2 p.m. Feb 18, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Visitation at 1 p.m. Feb. 18. www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.