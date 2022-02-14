Late Notices
Sandra Gillespie
ALBANY, Mo. Sandra Rasco Gillespie, 81, of Albany, passed away Feb. 10, 2022.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Feb. 18, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the chapel. www.robersonpolleychapel.com
Wilma Lee
HAMILTON, Mo. Wilma "Darlene" Lee, 85, Hamilton, passed on Feb. 10, 2022.
Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Helen C. Willard
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Helen Catherine Willard, 97, passed away Feb. 10, 2022.
Mass: Feb. 17 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
