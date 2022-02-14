Late Notices

Sandra Gillespie

ALBANY, Mo. Sandra Rasco Gillespie, 81, of Albany, passed away Feb. 10, 2022.

Funeral: 11 a.m. Feb. 18, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the chapel. www.robersonpolleychapel.com

Wilma Lee

HAMILTON, Mo. Wilma "Darlene" Lee, 85, Hamilton, passed on Feb. 10, 2022.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

www.bramfuneralservices.com

Helen C. Willard

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Helen Catherine Willard, 97, passed away Feb. 10, 2022.

Mass: Feb. 17 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

